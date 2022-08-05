Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Sells 82,497 Shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ trimmed its holdings in shares of Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,813,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,497 shares during the quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Covetrus were worth $30,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Covetrus during the first quarter worth about $1,101,000. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 488,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,208,000 after acquiring an additional 61,770 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,485,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Covetrus by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 536,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,004,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Covetrus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,400,000. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Covetrus alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total value of $109,035.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 208,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,301,774.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Covetrus news, CEO Benjamin Wolin sold 5,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.60, for a total transaction of $109,035.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 208,824 shares in the company, valued at $4,301,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Mcnamara sold 34,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $708,453.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $652,679.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,111 shares of company stock valued at $927,319 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Covetrus Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CVET traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.81. The stock had a trading volume of 12,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,121. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.36 and a beta of 1.67. Covetrus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.39 and a 1 year high of $25.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18.

Covetrus (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Covetrus had a negative net margin of 0.87% and a positive return on equity of 1.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Covetrus, Inc. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CVET shares. William Blair lowered Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Raymond James lowered Covetrus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Covetrus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Covetrus from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered Covetrus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Covetrus presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

Covetrus Profile

(Get Rating)

Covetrus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an animal-health technology and services company. It engages in the sale of animal-health consumable products, including proprietary and Covetrus branded products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products, parasiticides, and vitamins and supplements to wholesale and retail customers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Covetrus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Covetrus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Covetrus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.