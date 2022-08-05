Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ Trims Position in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,694 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 16,042 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $24,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXRH. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 428 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $173,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,528,771.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director James R. Zarley bought 7,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $70.56 per share, with a total value of $498,788.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,788.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.59, for a total value of $173,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,528,771.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TXRH shares. MKM Partners cut their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Northcoast Research started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $107.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Bank of America started coverage on Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Roadhouse currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.91.

NASDAQ TXRH traded down $0.46 on Friday, reaching $89.21. The stock had a trading volume of 9,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,434. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.24. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $97.43. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.60. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.99.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 24.45% and a net margin of 6.71%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is currently 50.27%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

