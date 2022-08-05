Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Goodman Advisory Group LLC

Goodman Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 20.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,001 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,173 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 2.6% of Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Goodman Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $7,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total transaction of $6,006,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 671,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,295,650.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.58, for a total transaction of $6,006,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 671,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $336,295,650.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.56, for a total value of $476,983.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,462.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 56,170 shares of company stock valued at $418,628,327. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 1.1 %

Several research firms have commented on PANW. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $675.00 to $650.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $630.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW traded down $5.74 on Friday, hitting $495.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,705. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $358.37 and a 12 month high of $640.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $502.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $530.36.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Further Reading

