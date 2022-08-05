Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Now Covered by Analysts at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $700.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PANW. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Cowen reissued a buy rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $630.88.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $501.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.99 billion, a PE ratio of -126.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $502.18 and its 200-day moving average is $530.36.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,088,102.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,321,100.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,170 shares of company stock worth $418,628,327. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 900.0% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 50 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

