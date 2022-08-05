Pangolin (PNG) Market Capitalization Achieves $6.10 Million

Pangolin (PNG) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 4th. During the last week, Pangolin has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pangolin has a total market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $219,597.00 worth of Pangolin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pangolin coin can now be bought for about $0.0515 or 0.00000222 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004322 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $144.58 or 0.00624789 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001622 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.56 or 0.00015387 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.40 or 0.00036284 BTC.
Pangolin Profile
Pangolin’s total supply is 230,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,499,477 coins. Pangolin’s official Twitter account is @pangolindex.
Pangolin Coin Trading
