Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 22.53% and a negative net margin of 18.54%.

Paragon 28 Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of FNA stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.30. The stock had a trading volume of 902 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,340. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average is $16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.26, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Paragon 28 has a 1-year low of $12.35 and a 1-year high of $25.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FNA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.71.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paragon 28

In related news, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 20,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,647,426 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,235,196.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 63,889 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $1,242,002.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 311,406 shares in the company, valued at $6,053,732.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 122,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,853. Company insiders own 19.50% of the company's stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Paragon 28 by 22.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 10,685 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 9.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 5,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 1.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

