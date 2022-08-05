Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) Price Target Raised to $24.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Paragon 28 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Paragon 28 presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.71.

Paragon 28 Price Performance

Shares of FNA traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $19.43. 8,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 215,340. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 4.39. Paragon 28 has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $25.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Paragon 28 had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paragon 28 will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Paragon 28 news, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 63,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $1,242,002.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 311,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,053,732.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Frank S. Bono sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.96, for a total transaction of $379,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,647,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,235,196.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew Jarboe sold 63,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total value of $1,242,002.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 311,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,053,732.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 122,568 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,853. 19.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paragon 28

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter valued at about $6,647,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth about $12,611,000. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth about $530,000. Roubaix Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paragon 28 by 62.5% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 206,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,460,000 after acquiring an additional 79,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 in the fourth quarter worth about $274,000. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

