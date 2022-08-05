Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Cut to C$40.00 by Analysts at ATB Capital

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by ATB Capital from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. ATB Capital currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

POU has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$47.50 to C$43.00 in a research note on Thursday. CIBC cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$50.00 to C$45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$45.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$39.80.

POU stock opened at C$26.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.67 billion and a PE ratio of 10.88. Paramount Resources has a one year low of C$11.97 and a one year high of C$40.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$31.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.41, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C$0.25. The firm had revenue of C$499.60 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 5.9200002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total value of C$315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,131,165. In related news, Senior Officer David Blake Reid sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.00, for a total value of C$315,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,131,165. Also, Senior Officer Bernard K. Lee purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$31.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$465,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 259,604 shares in the company, valued at C$8,047,724.

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

