Parex Resources (OTCMKTS:PARXF) Shares Down 8.4%

Parex Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:PARXF – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.46 and last traded at $16.46. 24,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 136% from the average session volume of 10,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Parex Resources from C$38.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th.

Get Parex Resources alerts:

Parex Resources Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.95.

Parex Resources Company Profile

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Parex Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parex Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.