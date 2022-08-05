Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Parkland Co. (OTCMKTS:PKIUF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.13.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PKIUF. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Parkland from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Parkland Stock Performance

Shares of PKIUF stock opened at $28.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37. Parkland has a 12-month low of $24.10 and a 12-month high of $33.19.

About Parkland

Parkland ( OTCMKTS:PKIUF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, the Caribbean region, and Central and South America. The company operates through four segments: Canada, USA, Supply, and International. The Canada segment owns, operates, supports, and distributes a coast-to-coast network of retail convenience, food, and fuel sites, as well as commercial cardlocks and bulk fuel facilities; and provides propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers.

