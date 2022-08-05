Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Issues Earnings Results

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. Parsons had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Parsons updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Parsons Stock Performance

Shares of PSN opened at $41.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 51.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Parsons has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $43.84. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.24 and a 200-day moving average of $37.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial lowered shares of Parsons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Parsons from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Parsons from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Parsons from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parsons presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Parsons

Parsons Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,128,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,084,000 after buying an additional 412,992 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 45.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 693,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,827,000 after buying an additional 216,326 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,520,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Parsons by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 280,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after buying an additional 22,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Parsons in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure. The company offers cyber security and intelligence services, as well as offensive and defensive cybersecurity platforms, tools, and operations to the U.S.

