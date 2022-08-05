Parthenon LLC Grows Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Parthenon LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares during the period. Medtronic comprises 1.5% of Parthenon LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $10,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. 80.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MDT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Medtronic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $116.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Medtronic from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.13.
Medtronic Stock Down 0.0 %
Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 14.50%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.
Medtronic Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.92%.
Medtronic Company Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
See Also
