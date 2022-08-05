Parthenon LLC Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Parthenon LLC raised its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for approximately 2.5% of Parthenon LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $17,006,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PEP. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,180,925,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 105,501,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,326,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,454,097 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,691,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,005 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 18,698,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,365,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,589 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.93 on Friday, hitting $172.94. The company had a trading volume of 111,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,957. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.48 and a 52-week high of $177.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.60 and a 200 day moving average of $169.49. The company has a market cap of $238.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868 over the last three months. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.