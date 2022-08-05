Parthenon LLC Invests $233,000 in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Parthenon LLC purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,330 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.5% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 5,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 76.7% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,328,000 after purchasing an additional 12,028 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,699 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,070,000 after purchasing an additional 3,856 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 9,089 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,327,977 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $168,033,000 after purchasing an additional 59,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

NYSE COP traded up $3.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $93.25. 194,459 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,412,701. The stock has a market cap of $120.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.38. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $51.41 and a one year high of $124.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.39 and a 200-day moving average of $97.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.95 by ($0.04). ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 14.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

COP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $132.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ConocoPhillips from $148.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,151,984.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 40,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.33, for a total value of $4,154,904.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 666,002 shares in the company, valued at $68,151,984.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 644,703 shares of company stock worth $77,172,426 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

