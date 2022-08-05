Parthenon LLC Raises Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Parthenon LLC increased its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,069 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the quarter. American Express accounts for 1.7% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $11,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. CWM LLC purchased a new position in American Express in the 4th quarter worth $840,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in American Express by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 131,066 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $21,443,000 after purchasing an additional 12,417 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in American Express by 4,232.1% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 254,595 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $41,652,000 after purchasing an additional 248,718 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,268 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of American Express by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Theodore Leonsis sold 4,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total transaction of $667,353.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:AXP traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.36. 95,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,738,119. American Express has a one year low of $134.12 and a one year high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $149.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.42. The company has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 32.81%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.80 earnings per share. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that American Express will post 9.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Oppenheimer set a $184.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

