Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Price Target Raised to $230.00 at Mizuho

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTYGet Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Mizuho from $185.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential downside of 9.89% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Paylocity from $255.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.31.

PCTY stock traded up $28.79 on Friday, reaching $255.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,801. Paylocity has a 52 week low of $152.01 and a 52 week high of $314.49. The company has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 165.66 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $183.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $190.95.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $228.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Paylocity will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Ryan Glenn sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 16,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,382,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 133,443 shares of company stock valued at $24,884,062. Company insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Paylocity by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,667 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Paylocity in the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Paylocity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,270,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Paylocity by 223.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,190,000 after acquiring an additional 18,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,095 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

