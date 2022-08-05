Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $226.46, but opened at $247.91. Paylocity shares last traded at $258.19, with a volume of 7,262 shares traded.

The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $228.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.96 million. Paylocity had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.06%. Paylocity’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PCTY. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Paylocity from $185.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Paylocity from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Paylocity from $195.00 to $269.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Paylocity from $245.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Paylocity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paylocity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.31.

Insider Transactions at Paylocity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paylocity

In related news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,931,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,014 shares in the company, valued at $356,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Paylocity news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 49,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $9,931,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,780,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $356,002,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 48,930 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.12, for a total transaction of $7,981,461.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,467,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,870,537,330.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,443 shares of company stock worth $24,884,062 over the last 90 days. 28.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paylocity by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in Paylocity by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 26.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Paylocity by 101.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Paylocity by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $14.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.10 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $183.58 and its 200 day moving average is $190.95.

About Paylocity

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

Featured Stories

