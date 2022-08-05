PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) EVP Sells $2,131,595.62 in Stock

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) EVP Peggy Alford sold 21,791 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $2,131,595.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,770,542. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PayPal Price Performance

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.32. The stock had a trading volume of 12,275,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,082,168. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $78.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Get PayPal alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PayPal

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after acquiring an additional 349,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after acquiring an additional 2,266,699 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257,110 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after acquiring an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after acquiring an additional 304,806 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About PayPal

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PYPL. StockNews.com cut PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised PayPal from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wolfe Research cut PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.43.

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.