PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Arete Wealth Advisors LLC

Arete Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,184 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of PayPal by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,489,371 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,766,966,000 after buying an additional 1,257,110 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,184,985 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,608,177,000 after buying an additional 304,806 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of PayPal by 16.0% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,777,545 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,940,323,000 after buying an additional 2,308,557 shares in the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP grew its position in shares of PayPal by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 13,019,452 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,455,208,000 after buying an additional 730,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of PayPal by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 10,280,330 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,938,665,000 after buying an additional 1,315,555 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen reduced their price objective on PayPal from $174.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.43.

PayPal Price Performance

PayPal Company Profile

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $96.98 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.75. The firm has a market cap of $112.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $296.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.