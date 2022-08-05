PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Securities LLC

Brown Advisory Securities LLC lessened its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 50.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc raised its position in PayPal by 51.0% in the first quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 3,655 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in PayPal by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 642,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $74,361,000 after purchasing an additional 39,609 shares during the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden lifted its holdings in PayPal by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 231,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,776,000 after purchasing an additional 38,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 124,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $14,369,000 after purchasing an additional 11,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp upped their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.43.

PYPL stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $95.25. The company had a trading volume of 380,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,810,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.75. The company has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.58 and a 52 week high of $296.70.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

