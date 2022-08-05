PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Given New $131.00 Price Target at Barclays

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on PYPL. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.43.

Shares of PYPL stock traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $95.25. The company had a trading volume of 380,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,810,824. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.93 and its 200 day moving average is $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.30 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

