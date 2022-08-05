PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target Increased to $120.00 by Analysts at JMP Securities

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by JMP Securities from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

PYPL has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on PayPal from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial boosted their price target on PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PayPal from $114.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $139.43.

Get PayPal alerts:

PayPal Stock Down 0.7 %

PayPal stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.19. 800,566 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,594,312. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $78.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $112.55 billion, a PE ratio of 56.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $296.70.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PYPL. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,562,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 154.9% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 49,692 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,371,000 after purchasing an additional 30,196 shares in the last quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its stake in PayPal by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 14,347 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.