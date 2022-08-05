PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $118.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.43.

Shares of PYPL opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 272.5% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 100.7% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 82.9% during the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

