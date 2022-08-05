PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $118.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $92.00 to $118.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.67% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $105.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.43.
PayPal Price Performance
Shares of PYPL opened at $96.98 on Wednesday. PayPal has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $296.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $78.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $98.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.74, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.49.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal
PayPal Company Profile
PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PayPal (PYPL)
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Has More Room to Grow
- How Does Freeport McMoran Inc Compare to Its Sector Competitors?
- 3 Hotel Stocks to Consider Checking into After Earnings
- Can FuelCell Energy Surge Higher This Year?
- Is It Time to Take a Ride on Cedar Fair Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.