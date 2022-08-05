PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Raised to $120.00 at JMP Securities

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at JMP Securities from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “market outperform” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $212.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $170.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.43.

PayPal Stock Performance

PYPL traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.83. The company had a trading volume of 641,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,594,312. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.32. The company has a market cap of $112.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.49. PayPal has a 1 year low of $67.58 and a 1 year high of $296.70.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of PayPal

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in PayPal in the first quarter worth about $28,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

