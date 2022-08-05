PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCTI opened at $4.76 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.33 million, a P/E ratio of -118.97 and a beta of 0.44. PCTEL has a one year low of $3.90 and a one year high of $7.13.

PCTEL (NASDAQ:PCTI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter. PCTEL had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 0.81%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. PCTEL’s dividend payout ratio is presently -549.86%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PCTI. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 1.1% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,643,439 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 17,372 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 3.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,607 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 54.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 38,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 13,553 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 3.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 505,915 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,345,000 after purchasing an additional 17,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PCTEL by 116.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 141,888 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 76,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.92% of the company’s stock.

PCTEL, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides industrial Internet of Thing devices (IoT), antenna systems, and test and measurement solutions worldwide. The company designs and manufactures precision antennas and industrial IoT devices that are deployed in small cells, enterprise Wi-Fi access points, fleet management and transit systems, and in equipment and devices for the industrial IoT.

