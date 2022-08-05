PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Upgraded at TheStreet

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on PDC Energy from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on PDC Energy from $87.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. MKM Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective on shares of PDC Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on PDC Energy from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.75.

PDC Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $54.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $34.52 and a 12-month high of $89.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 2.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $5.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.57 by $0.54. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 50.27% and a net margin of 44.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that PDC Energy will post 16.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $500,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 7,150 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $500,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,574,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.85, for a total value of $123,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 388,201 shares in the company, valued at $24,010,231.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,038 shares of company stock worth $4,357,536 in the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCE. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in PDC Energy by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in PDC Energy by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in PDC Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

About PDC Energy

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

