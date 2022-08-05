PEAKDEFI Price Down 10.8% Over Last 7 Days (PEAK)

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) traded up 2.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 5th. One PEAKDEFI coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0125 or 0.00000054 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $16.92 million and $183,223.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PEAKDEFI alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,313.83 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004288 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004290 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003988 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003766 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.48 or 0.00130705 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00033315 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00064600 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAKDEFI (PEAK) is a coin. It launched on October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 2,210,014,209 coins and its circulating supply is 1,354,517,220 coins. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi. PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com.

PEAKDEFI Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PEAKDEFI is a one-stop solution for taking control of decentralized finances. Native, in-wallet App for DeFi solutions for everyone. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEAKDEFI directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PEAKDEFI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEAKDEFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEAKDEFI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEAKDEFI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.