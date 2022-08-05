Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the thirty-four brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.55.

PTON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $35.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $32.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Peloton Interactive from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Peloton Interactive

In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Jill Woodworth sold 4,530 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.65, for a total value of $70,894.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,163.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 13.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 109,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,915,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 45,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 30,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PTON opened at $10.50 on Friday. Peloton Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $121.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.49.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by ($0.13). Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 49.10% and a negative return on equity of 78.79%. The business had revenue of $964.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Peloton Interactive

(Get Rating)

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, and Peloton Tread+ names. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for various household users, and access to various live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.