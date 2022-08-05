Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The pipeline company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of PBA stock traded down $1.02 on Friday, hitting $35.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,472. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Pembina Pipeline has a fifty-two week low of $28.89 and a fifty-two week high of $42.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 1.24.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.163 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 107.69%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PBA shares. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$54.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.50 to C$50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$49.00 to C$58.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,210 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 42.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,971 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.44% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

