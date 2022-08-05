Pengana International Equities Limited (PIA) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 30th

Pengana International Equities Limited (ASX:PIA – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.014 per share on Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This is a boost from Pengana International Equities’s previous final dividend of $0.01.

Pengana International Equities Stock Performance

Pengana International Equities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pengana International Equities Limited is a closed-ended equity fund launched by Pengana Investment Management Limited. The fund is managed by Harding Loevner LP. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pengana International Equities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pengana International Equities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.