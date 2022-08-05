Peony (PNY) Market Cap Hits $18.25 Million

Peony (PNY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 5th. Over the last week, Peony has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. Peony has a total market cap of $18.25 million and approximately $17,638.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for $0.0587 or 0.00000252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.08 or 0.00039008 BTC.

Zebec Protocol (ZBC) traded up 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GreenCoin.AI (GRC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000090 BTC.

MM Optimizer (MMO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00007373 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Notional Finance (NOTE) traded 20.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001450 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 49.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Etherconnect (ECC) traded up 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 249,442,098 coins and its circulating supply is 311,080,521 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin. The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io.

Buying and Selling Peony

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

