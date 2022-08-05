PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.63-$6.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $183.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PepsiCo from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $185.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $182.00.

PepsiCo Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PEP traded down $2.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.52. The company had a trading volume of 144,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,064,957. The stock has a market cap of $239.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo has a one year low of $149.48 and a one year high of $177.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 12th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 52.01% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $20.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 69.28%.

Insider Transactions at PepsiCo

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PepsiCo news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven C. Williams sold 1,753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.18, for a total value of $300,078.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,892 shares in the company, valued at $12,135,292.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,896 shares of company stock worth $2,602,868. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,264,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,427,405 shares during the period. Cowa LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9,434.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 925,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 915,438 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,958,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,838,000 after acquiring an additional 817,581 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,709,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,579,000 after acquiring an additional 361,486 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4,255.7% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 344,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,595,000 after acquiring an additional 336,200 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

