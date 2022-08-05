Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,826 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 7.8% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.15% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $48,860,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIP. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $1.09 on Friday, hitting $115.25. 116,369 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,784,770. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.62. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.01 and a 52 week high of $131.37.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

