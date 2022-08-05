Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has $6.27 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 87.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Capital One Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $283,000. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 14,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newport Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Newport Capital Group LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

VNQ traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $96.71. The company had a trading volume of 98,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,903,948. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $93.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.55. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $86.63 and a 1-year high of $116.71.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

