Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, September 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st.

Perella Weinberg Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PWP traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 308,365. Perella Weinberg Partners has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $741.73 million, a P/E ratio of -11.43 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.22.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners had a negative net margin of 0.07% and a positive return on equity of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $151.88 million during the quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Perella Weinberg Partners

PWP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $113,000. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $115,000. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in the 1st quarter worth about $121,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 1,846.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 12,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares in the last quarter. 43.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners, an independent advisory firm, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company offers strategic and financial decisions, mergers and acquisitions advice and execution, capital markets advisory, shareholder and defense advisory, capital structure and restructuring, underwriting, equity research, and private capital raising services.

