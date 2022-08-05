Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 11,756 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,758 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Levy Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC boosted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $92.29. 5,267 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,461,695. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $87.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.55. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $80.64 and a one year high of $108.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.276 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%.

