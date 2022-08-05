Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 144 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 98.3% during the 1st quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 183.1% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS:QUAL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $122.53. The stock had a trading volume of 875,104 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.48.

