Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys 7,029 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,951 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,029 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF makes up 1.0% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $3,201,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,481,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $860,478,000 after buying an additional 386,401 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,641,000 after purchasing an additional 449,062 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,377,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,055,000 after buying an additional 30,649 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,334,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,350,000 after acquiring an additional 181,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,978,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,277,000 after acquiring an additional 154,332 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

DGRO stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 30,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,306,585. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $45.52 and a twelve month high of $56.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.11.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.