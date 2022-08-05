Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 5,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 175.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 16,005 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $624,000.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:PSR traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $101.56. 2 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,930. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.15. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $91.35 and a 12 month high of $120.85.

Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF Profile

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

