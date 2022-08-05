Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,110 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 97 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $355.83. The company had a trading volume of 45,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,669,825. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $335.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $347.83. The company has a market cap of $346.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.04. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $303.65 and a 12-month high of $399.92.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Mastercard from $452.00 to $457.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.55.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,330,742,096.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 318,982 shares of company stock valued at $105,338,500. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.