Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 592 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $481,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 39,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares during the period. Finally, Novare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $1,714,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $257.05. 48,472 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,391. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $213.19 and a fifty-two week high of $328.52. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $234.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.13.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

