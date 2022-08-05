Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 192 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,172 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 192 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter worth $2,925,852,000. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $1,507,971,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in Walmart by 464.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,572,091 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $225,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,769 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $8,325,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,710,904 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,260,381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181,373 shares in the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of WMT traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $125.97. The company had a trading volume of 312,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,210,884. The business has a fifty day moving average of $125.37 and a 200-day moving average of $137.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $345.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.53. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.27 and a 12 month high of $160.77.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The company had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock worth $3,638,461 in the last ninety days. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $153.00 price target on Walmart in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.