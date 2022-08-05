Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Sells 505 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,561,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $715,226,000 after buying an additional 246,041 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,296,727 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $594,122,000 after purchasing an additional 35,379 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8,015.9% during the 1st quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 747,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,718,000 after purchasing an additional 737,944 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $241,725,000 after purchasing an additional 49,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $197,038,000 after purchasing an additional 45,536 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $378.44. The company had a trading volume of 3,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,683. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.76. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $313.66 and a fifty-two week high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

