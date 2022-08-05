Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $500,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 35.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 6,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

RDVY stock traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.36. 20,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,550,962. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $39.87 and a twelve month high of $53.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.40.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.222 per share. This is a positive change from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

