Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.13.

PFGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Performance Food Group from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Performance Food Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Price Performance

Performance Food Group stock opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.14 and a 200-day moving average of $47.97. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $38.23 and a 1 year high of $58.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The food distribution company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 10.51% and a net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $13.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,062,328 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $766,824,000 after purchasing an additional 155,981 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $677,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,095 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,060,054 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $308,517,000 after purchasing an additional 742,073 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,481,192 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $279,047,000 after purchasing an additional 248,404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,850,141 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $246,921,000 after purchasing an additional 221,449 shares during the last quarter.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products, as well as beef, pork, poultry, and seafood.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.