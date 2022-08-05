PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC reduced its position in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 44.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 82,076 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 64,734 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in PerkinElmer were worth $14,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in PerkinElmer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 14,100.0% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 284 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of PerkinElmer by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 395 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. 89.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total transaction of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at $1,057,199.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Andrew Okun sold 3,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.42, for a total value of $524,877.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,199.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider James M. Mock sold 5,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.49, for a total transaction of $731,087.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 27,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,177.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 13,898 shares of company stock worth $2,083,263. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer Stock Down 0.8 %

PKI stock opened at $152.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $203.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $144.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.28. The firm has a market cap of $19.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.64, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.12.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. PerkinElmer had a net margin of 13.21% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.24%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PKI. UBS Group began coverage on shares of PerkinElmer in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of PerkinElmer from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of PerkinElmer from $198.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PerkinElmer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.13.

PerkinElmer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. It operates through two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as contract research and laboratory services.

Featured Articles

