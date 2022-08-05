Phantasma (SOUL) Reaches Market Cap of $34.55 Million

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 5th. Phantasma has a market capitalization of $34.55 million and $373,322.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Phantasma has traded up 23% against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00001419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,912.09 or 1.00148843 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.66 or 0.00046582 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004329 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001285 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001804 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00028541 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000054 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004378 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 105,220,281 coins and its circulating supply is 106,389,230 coins. Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phantasma should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

