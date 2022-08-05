Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) PT Lowered to $45.00

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $54.00 to $45.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAT opened at $7.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 12.79 and a current ratio of 9.93. Phathom Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $6.09 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.24.

Insider Activity

Phathom Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PHAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

In related news, Director Asit Parikh acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Asit Parikh acquired 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Azmi Nabulsi bought 20,000 shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.16 per share, for a total transaction of $163,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 785,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,411,312. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 53,000 shares of company stock valued at $415,105 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phathom Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 5,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 816 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 187,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after buying an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 33,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

