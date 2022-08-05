Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Monday morning.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $102.00 to $112.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $109.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $108.29.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Phillips 66 stock opened at $82.65 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $90.81 and a 200-day moving average of $87.96. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $63.19 and a 1-year high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Phillips 66’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is 33.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Phillips 66

In related news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,591,378.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 146,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total transaction of $16,092,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 656,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,024,961.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 47,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.82, for a total transaction of $4,853,104.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,378.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 297,700 shares of company stock valued at $32,327,782. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Phillips 66

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 64.28% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

