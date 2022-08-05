Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.19-2.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.19. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.34-$0.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Mizuho cut shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.44.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $32.84 on Friday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $36.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.42.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PECO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 469.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.58% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.